Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls a loose ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Miami Heat. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

The 76ers average 109.9 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up.

Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.

Miami has a 43-8 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Heat put up an average of 110.0 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Miami is 40-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

The 76ers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 22nd.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Heat.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dispensing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.5 PPG.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and racks up 4.0 assists per game.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.

Duncan Robinson knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers vs. Heat Stats and Ranks