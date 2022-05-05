Apr 28, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) embraces Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) at the end of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

The 109.9 points per game the 76ers record are only 4.3 more points than the Heat give up (105.6).

Philadelphia is 41-10 when scoring more than 105.6 points.

Miami has a 43-8 record when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Heat score just 2.7 more points per game (110.0) than the 76ers give up (107.3).

Miami is 40-9 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Heat.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 30.6 points and 11.7 boards per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 17.5 PPG scoring average.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro scores 20.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.

Dewayne Dedmon has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry holds the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Duncan Robinson is the top shooter from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers vs. Heat Stats and Ranks