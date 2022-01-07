Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (29-8) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (24-15) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Suns

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Suns vs. Heat

  • The Suns put up 112.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 104.3 the Heat allow.
  • Phoenix is 27-5 when scoring more than 104.3 points.
  • Miami is 23-8 when allowing fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Heat score an average of 108.1 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 104.9 the Suns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.9 points, Miami is 20-5.
  • Phoenix is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at ninth.
  • The Suns average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Heat.
  • The Suns are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank seventh.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.4 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 9.8 assists per game.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro racks up 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.3 per game.
  • Duncan Robinson averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
