Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (44-22) host the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (52-13) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Suns

The Heat put up 109.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.

Miami is 35-8 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Phoenix has a 41-0 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.

The Suns put up an average of 113.7 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 104.6 the Heat give up.

Phoenix has put together a 45-8 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.

Miami's record is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 113.7 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.

Miami has a 39-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Suns have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Phoenix has compiled a 45-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.8 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.8 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his stats.

Phoenix's leader in rebounds is JaVale McGee with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.

Cameron Johnson makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Suns.

Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Bulls W 112-99 Home 3/2/2022 Bucks L 120-119 Away 3/3/2022 Nets W 113-107 Away 3/5/2022 76ers W 99-82 Home 3/7/2022 Rockets W 123-106 Home 3/9/2022 Suns - Home 3/11/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/15/2022 Pistons - Home 3/18/2022 Thunder - Home 3/21/2022 76ers - Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule