Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (44-22) host the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (52-13) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Suns

Key Stats for Heat vs. Suns

  • The Heat put up 109.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.
  • Miami is 35-8 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
  • Phoenix has a 41-0 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Suns put up an average of 113.7 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 104.6 the Heat give up.
  • Phoenix has put together a 45-8 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
  • Miami's record is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 113.7 points.
  • This season, the Heat have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.
  • Miami has a 39-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Suns have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
  • Phoenix has compiled a 45-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.8 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.8 in each contest.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his stats.
  • Phoenix's leader in rebounds is JaVale McGee with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.
  • Cameron Johnson makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Suns.
  • Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Bulls

W 112-99

Home

3/2/2022

Bucks

L 120-119

Away

3/3/2022

Nets

W 113-107

Away

3/5/2022

76ers

W 99-82

Home

3/7/2022

Rockets

W 123-106

Home

3/9/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/11/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/15/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/18/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

-

Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Jazz

L 118-114

Home

3/2/2022

Trail Blazers

W 120-90

Home

3/4/2022

Knicks

W 115-114

Home

3/6/2022

Bucks

L 132-122

Away

3/8/2022

Magic

W 102-99

Away

3/9/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17843121
NBA

