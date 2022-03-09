Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (44-22) host the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (52-13) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Suns
- The Heat put up 109.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 106.1 the Suns give up.
- Miami is 35-8 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
- Phoenix has a 41-0 record when allowing fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Suns put up an average of 113.7 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 104.6 the Heat give up.
- Phoenix has put together a 45-8 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Miami's record is 40-14 when it allows fewer than 113.7 points.
- This season, the Heat have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.
- Miami has a 39-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Suns have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Phoenix has compiled a 45-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.8 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.8 in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 25.6 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to his stats.
- Phoenix's leader in rebounds is JaVale McGee with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.
- Cameron Johnson makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Suns.
- Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Bulls
W 112-99
Home
3/2/2022
Bucks
L 120-119
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
W 113-107
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
W 99-82
Home
3/7/2022
Rockets
W 123-106
Home
3/9/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/15/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/18/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/21/2022
76ers
-
Away
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Jazz
L 118-114
Home
3/2/2022
Trail Blazers
W 120-90
Home
3/4/2022
Knicks
W 115-114
Home
3/6/2022
Bucks
L 132-122
Away
3/8/2022
Magic
W 102-99
Away
3/9/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
-
Home