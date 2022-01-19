Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (28-16) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Heat vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Heat put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (112.5).
  • When Miami totals more than 112.5 points, it is 18-2.
  • Portland has a 13-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Trail Blazers' 108.7 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 104.2 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 15-14 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.
  • Miami is 21-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Heat make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
  • Miami has a 16-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
  • This season, Portland has an 11-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
  • Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 8.3 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell scores 18.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
  • Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 13.9 points and 2.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons has the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
  • Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Suns

W 123-100

Away

1/12/2022

Hawks

W 115-91

Away

1/14/2022

Hawks

W 124-118

Home

1/15/2022

76ers

L 109-98

Home

1/17/2022

Raptors

W 104-99

Home

1/19/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/26/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Raptors

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Kings

W 103-88

Home

1/10/2022

Nets

W 114-108

Home

1/13/2022

Nuggets

L 140-108

Away

1/15/2022

Wizards

W 115-110

Away

1/17/2022

Magic

W 98-88

Away

1/19/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/23/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/26/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

