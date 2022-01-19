Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (28-16) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Trail Blazers

The Heat put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (112.5).

When Miami totals more than 112.5 points, it is 18-2.

Portland has a 13-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.

The Trail Blazers' 108.7 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 104.2 the Heat give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 15-14 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.

Miami is 21-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Heat make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Miami has a 16-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Portland has an 11-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.7 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 8.3 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Norman Powell scores 18.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.

Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 13.9 points and 2.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons has the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.5 made threes per game.

Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Suns W 123-100 Away 1/12/2022 Hawks W 115-91 Away 1/14/2022 Hawks W 124-118 Home 1/15/2022 76ers L 109-98 Home 1/17/2022 Raptors W 104-99 Home 1/19/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/21/2022 Hawks - Away 1/23/2022 Lakers - Home 1/26/2022 Knicks - Home 1/28/2022 Clippers - Home 1/29/2022 Raptors - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule