Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) congratulates teammate Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons (1) after scoring 43 points in Portland;s 136-131 win over Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) play the Miami Heat (23-14) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Heat

    • The Trail Blazers record 108.2 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 103.9 the Heat give up.
    • Portland has a 14-13 record when scoring more than 103.9 points.
    • Miami is 18-6 when allowing fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Heat put up an average of 107.9 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
    • Miami is 14-2 when it scores more than 112.7 points.
    • Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.
    • The Trail Blazers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Heat pull down per game (10.8).
    • The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points and dishes out 7.3 assists per game.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.6 boards in each contest while scoring 12.8 points per game.
    • Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also tacks on 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.5 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
    • Duncan Robinson makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
    • Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
