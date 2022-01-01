Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (22-13) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (15-21) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Heat

    • The Kings score 6.3 more points per game (109.7) than the Heat allow (103.4).
    • Sacramento is 14-7 when scoring more than 103.4 points.
    • When Miami allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 18-6.
    • The Heat score an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 113.8 the Kings allow to opponents.
    • Miami has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.
    • Sacramento has a 6-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.
    • The Kings average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Heat pull down.
    • The Kings are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank ninth.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, tallying 19.9 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.4 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton is its best passer, distributing 6.5 assists in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Haliburton and Holmes lead Sacramento on the defensive end, with Haliburton leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Holmes in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 19.9 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and racks up 3.7 assists per game.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.0 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
    • Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
