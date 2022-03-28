Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-28) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (27-48) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Kings

The Heat score 6.6 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Kings allow (115.7).

Miami has a 16-3 record when scoring more than 115.7 points.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 109.1 points, it is 11-14.

The Kings average 5.3 more points per game (110.5) than the Heat give up to opponents (105.2).

Sacramento is 25-20 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Miami has a 40-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48%).

Miami is 27-3 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Sacramento is 22-19 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox scores 23.2 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.

Harrison Barnes grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.

Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Thunder W 120-108 Home 3/21/2022 76ers L 113-106 Away 3/23/2022 Warriors L 118-104 Home 3/25/2022 Knicks L 111-103 Home 3/26/2022 Nets L 110-95 Home 3/28/2022 Kings - Home 3/30/2022 Celtics - Away 4/2/2022 Bulls - Away 4/3/2022 Raptors - Away 4/5/2022 Hornets - Home 4/8/2022 Hawks - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule