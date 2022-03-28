Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-28) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (27-48) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Kings

Key Stats for Heat vs. Kings

  • The Heat score 6.6 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Kings allow (115.7).
  • Miami has a 16-3 record when scoring more than 115.7 points.
  • When Sacramento gives up fewer than 109.1 points, it is 11-14.
  • The Kings average 5.3 more points per game (110.5) than the Heat give up to opponents (105.2).
  • Sacramento is 25-20 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
  • Miami has a 40-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Heat make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48%).
  • Miami is 27-3 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
  • Sacramento is 22-19 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox scores 23.2 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Thunder

W 120-108

Home

3/21/2022

76ers

L 113-106

Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

L 118-104

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

L 111-103

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

L 110-95

Home

3/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/30/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/2/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/5/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Hawks

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Bucks

L 135-126

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

L 126-97

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

L 127-124

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

W 110-109

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

W 114-110

Away

3/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/30/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/5/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

