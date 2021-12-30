Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) attempts a attempts a three point shot over Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (22-13) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at AT&T Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -6.5 217 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Heat

The Spurs score 111.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 103.4 the Heat allow.

San Antonio is 11-14 when scoring more than 103.4 points.

When Miami allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 19-7.

The Heat score an average of 107.4 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 109.8 the Spurs allow.

Miami has put together a 15-2 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

San Antonio has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.

The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.

The Spurs grab 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Heat average (10.6).

The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at sixth.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.8 points and distributing 8.8 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.5 boards in each contest while scoring 12.0 points per game.

Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch