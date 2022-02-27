Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (24-36) battle the Miami Heat (39-21) at FTX Arena on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Spurs

The Heat put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (109.0) than the Spurs allow (112.4).

Miami is 23-3 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

San Antonio has a 15-6 record when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.

The Spurs' 112.6 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 19-23 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.

Miami has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.6 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Miami has a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

San Antonio has put together a 19-20 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.1 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.8 assists per game.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray racks up 20.1 points and tacks on 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.4 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.

Doug McDermott averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Pelicans W 112-97 Away 2/12/2022 Nets W 115-111 Home 2/15/2022 Mavericks L 107-99 Home 2/17/2022 Hornets W 111-107 Away 2/25/2022 Knicks W 115-100 Away 2/26/2022 Spurs - Home 2/28/2022 Bulls - Home 3/2/2022 Bucks - Away 3/3/2022 Nets - Away 3/5/2022 76ers - Home 3/7/2022 Rockets - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule