Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (24-36) battle the Miami Heat (39-21) at FTX Arena on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Spurs
- The Heat put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (109.0) than the Spurs allow (112.4).
- Miami is 23-3 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- San Antonio has a 15-6 record when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Spurs' 112.6 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 19-23 record in games it scores more than 104.4 points.
- Miami has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.1%).
- San Antonio has put together a 19-20 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.1 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.8 assists per game.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray racks up 20.1 points and tacks on 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.4 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
- Doug McDermott averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Pelicans
W 112-97
Away
2/12/2022
Nets
W 115-111
Home
2/15/2022
Mavericks
L 107-99
Home
2/17/2022
Hornets
W 111-107
Away
2/25/2022
Knicks
W 115-100
Away
2/26/2022
Spurs
-
Home
2/28/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/2/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Rockets
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Hawks
W 136-121
Away
2/12/2022
Pelicans
W 124-114
Away
2/14/2022
Bulls
L 120-109
Away
2/16/2022
Thunder
W 114-106
Away
2/25/2022
Wizards
W 157-153
Away
2/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
2/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/3/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/5/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/7/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Raptors
-
Home