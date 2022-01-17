How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (27-16) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (21-19) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Raptors
- The Heat put up just 2.6 more points per game (108.7) than the Raptors give up (106.1).
- Miami is 22-5 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
- Toronto is 17-7 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Raptors average only 2.9 more points per game (107.2) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.3).
- When it scores more than 104.3 points, Toronto is 16-6.
- Miami is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Miami is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- This season, Toronto has a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.6 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' Fred VanVleet puts up enough points (21.9 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.5 points and 3.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is the top scorer from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Trail Blazers
W 115-109
Away
1/8/2022
Suns
W 123-100
Away
1/12/2022
Hawks
W 115-91
Away
1/14/2022
Hawks
W 124-118
Home
1/15/2022
76ers
L 109-98
Home
1/17/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/19/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/26/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/28/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Jazz
W 122-108
Home
1/9/2022
Pelicans
W 105-101
Home
1/11/2022
Suns
L 99-95
Home
1/14/2022
Pistons
L 103-87
Away
1/15/2022
Bucks
W 103-96
Away
1/17/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/19/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/21/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/23/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/25/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bulls
-
Away
