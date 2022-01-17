Jan 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass as Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) defends in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (27-16) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (21-19) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Raptors

The Heat put up just 2.6 more points per game (108.7) than the Raptors give up (106.1).

Miami is 22-5 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Toronto is 17-7 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Raptors average only 2.9 more points per game (107.2) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.3).

When it scores more than 104.3 points, Toronto is 16-6.

Miami is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Miami is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

This season, Toronto has a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.6 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet puts up enough points (21.9 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.5 points and 3.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet is the top scorer from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Trail Blazers W 115-109 Away 1/8/2022 Suns W 123-100 Away 1/12/2022 Hawks W 115-91 Away 1/14/2022 Hawks W 124-118 Home 1/15/2022 76ers L 109-98 Home 1/17/2022 Raptors - Home 1/19/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/21/2022 Hawks - Away 1/23/2022 Lakers - Home 1/26/2022 Knicks - Home 1/28/2022 Clippers - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule