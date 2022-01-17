Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass as Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) defends in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass as Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) defends in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (27-16) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (21-19) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Heat vs. Raptors

  • The Heat put up just 2.6 more points per game (108.7) than the Raptors give up (106.1).
  • Miami is 22-5 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
  • Toronto is 17-7 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Raptors average only 2.9 more points per game (107.2) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.3).
  • When it scores more than 104.3 points, Toronto is 16-6.
  • Miami is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • This season, Toronto has a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.6 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
  • Omer Yurtseven is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.7 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 8.3 assists in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Lowry and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' Fred VanVleet puts up enough points (21.9 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 14.5 points and 3.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
  • VanVleet is the top scorer from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 1.0 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 115-109

Away

1/8/2022

Suns

W 123-100

Away

1/12/2022

Hawks

W 115-91

Away

1/14/2022

Hawks

W 124-118

Home

1/15/2022

76ers

L 109-98

Home

1/17/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/19/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/26/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Jazz

W 122-108

Home

1/9/2022

Pelicans

W 105-101

Home

1/11/2022

Suns

L 99-95

Home

1/14/2022

Pistons

L 103-87

Away

1/15/2022

Bucks

W 103-96

Away

1/17/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/19/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/21/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/25/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bulls

-

Away

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State

2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots the ball from the free throw line during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

32 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy