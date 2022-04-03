Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (45-32) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Miami Heat (49-28), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Heat vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-3.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Heat
- The Raptors average only 4.2 more points per game (109.3) than the Heat give up (105.1).
- Toronto has a 35-9 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.
- Miami has a 41-8 record when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Heat's 109.3 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 106.8 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Miami is 39-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Toronto's record is 35-13 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Raptors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.
- The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Heat by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, tallying 22.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
- VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.3 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and averages 3.8 assists per game.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.4 per game.
- Duncan Robinson is reliable from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)