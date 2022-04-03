Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (45-32) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Miami Heat (49-28), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Heat vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -3.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Heat

The Raptors average only 4.2 more points per game (109.3) than the Heat give up (105.1).

Toronto has a 35-9 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.

Miami has a 41-8 record when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.

The Heat's 109.3 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 106.8 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Miami is 39-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Toronto's record is 35-13 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.

The Raptors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.

The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Heat by 3.4 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, tallying 22.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch