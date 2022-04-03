Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (45-32) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Miami Heat (49-28), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

Betting Information for Heat vs. Raptors

Raptors vs Heat Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-3.5

212.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Heat

  • The Raptors average only 4.2 more points per game (109.3) than the Heat give up (105.1).
  • Toronto has a 35-9 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.
  • Miami has a 41-8 record when allowing fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Heat's 109.3 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 106.8 the Raptors allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 39-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Toronto's record is 35-13 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Raptors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 18th.
  • The Raptors average 13.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Heat by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Heat are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding, tallying 22.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet leads Toronto in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 20.3 points per contest.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.3 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and averages 3.8 assists per game.
  • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.4 per game.
  • Duncan Robinson is reliable from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1002405328h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Melbourne Storm vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy