Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (7-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (8-4) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Heat vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-7
213.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Heat
- The Jazz record 110.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 103.9 the Heat allow.
- Utah has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 103.9 points.
- Miami is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Heat's 110.6 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 102.9 the Jazz allow.
- Miami is 7-2 when it scores more than 102.9 points.
- Utah's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Jazz are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank first.
- The Jazz average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Heat.
- The Heat are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 15.5 boards per game in addition to his 15.0 PPG average.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 23.6 points per game. He also collects 5.5 rebounds and racks up 5.1 assists per game.
- Bam Adebayo puts up a stat line of 11.5 rebounds, 20.3 points and 2.3 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.3 per game, adding 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- Tyler Herro knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
- Miami's leader in steals is Butler (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Adebayo (0.5 per game).
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Miami Heat at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)