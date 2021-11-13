Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and forward Will Barton (5) guard in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (7-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (8-4) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Heat vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -7 213.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Heat

The Jazz record 110.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 103.9 the Heat allow.

Utah has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 103.9 points.

Miami is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Heat's 110.6 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 102.9 the Jazz allow.

Miami is 7-2 when it scores more than 102.9 points.

Utah's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Jazz are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank first.

The Jazz average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Heat.

The Heat are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 14th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 25.9 points and dishes out 5.2 assists per game.

Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 15.5 boards per game in addition to his 15.0 PPG average.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Royce O'Neale, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

