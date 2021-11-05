Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (7-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Heat vs. Jazz
- The 110.9 points per game the Heat average are 10.8 more points than the Jazz give up (100.1).
- Miami is 6-0 when scoring more than 100.1 points.
- Utah has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Jazz score an average of 112.8 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 98.4 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Utah is 7-1 when it scores more than 98.4 points.
- Miami has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.8 points.
- The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- Miami is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Jazz have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Utah has compiled a 7-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 24.4 per contest to go with 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 12.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.1 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Butler and Adebayo lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.6 per game and Adebayo in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell's points (24.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.
- Rudy Gobert grabs 17.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.4 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
- Mitchell makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (1.8 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Nets
W 106-93
Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
W 114-99
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
W 129-103
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
W 125-110
Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
L 95-78
Home
11/6/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/8/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/10/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/11/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/15/2021
Thunder
-
Away
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Rockets
W 122-91
Away
10/30/2021
Bulls
L 107-99
Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
W 107-95
Away
11/2/2021
Kings
W 119-113
Home
11/4/2021
Hawks
W 116-98
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/7/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/9/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/11/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/16/2021
76ers
-
Home