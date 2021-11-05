Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA;Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (7-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Jazz

The 110.9 points per game the Heat average are 10.8 more points than the Jazz give up (100.1).

Miami is 6-0 when scoring more than 100.1 points.

Utah has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Jazz score an average of 112.8 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 98.4 the Heat give up to opponents.

Utah is 7-1 when it scores more than 98.4 points.

Miami has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.8 points.

The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Miami is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Jazz have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Utah has compiled a 7-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 24.4 per contest to go with 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 12.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.1 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Butler and Adebayo lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.6 per game and Adebayo in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell's points (24.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.

Rudy Gobert grabs 17.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.4 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (1.8 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 Nets W 106-93 Away 10/29/2021 Hornets W 114-99 Home 10/30/2021 Grizzlies W 129-103 Away 11/2/2021 Mavericks W 125-110 Away 11/4/2021 Celtics L 95-78 Home 11/6/2021 Jazz - Home 11/8/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/10/2021 Lakers - Away 11/11/2021 Clippers - Away 11/13/2021 Jazz - Away 11/15/2021 Thunder - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule