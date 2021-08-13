Udoka Azubuike and the Jazz are set to take on Max Strus and the Heat in an intriguing Summer League showdown.

The 2021 NBA Summer League has been full of huge performances, crazy finishes and a lot of excitement. For fans who were missing basketball, Summer League gave them a chance to watch live games. Now, the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat are set to put on another show.

Both of these teams feature young talent worthy of attention this summer.

In its last performance, the Jazz was able to edge out the Dallas Mavericks by a final score of 81-80. Trent Forrest, who has had an impressive Summer League thus far, led the team in scoring with 16 points to go along with nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Udoka Azubuike scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while also blocking six shots.

On the other side of this matchup, the Heat is coming off of a crazy 97-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Max Strus went off in that game, scoring 32 points and knocking down seven threes. Omer Yurtseven also put together a big-time performance with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.

Looking ahead to this game, the Heat and Jazz have the potential to put on a big show that comes down to the wire. Both teams have dynamic scorers and three-point shooting.

How to Watch:

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

You can stream the Heat vs. Jazz game on fuboTV.

If you enjoy watching two teams full of young talent go at it, this is must-watch basketball for you. Strus has been on fire, and the combo of Forrest and Azubuike makes the Jazz a formidable opponent as well.

