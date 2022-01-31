How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

The Heat are back on track and looking to get a win over the Celtics on Monday.

The Heat (32–18) are looking like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and want to avenge an early season loss to the Celtics (26–25).

Both teams have grow and evolved since that first game, which came just two weeks into the season. This potential duel between stars Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum should be a lot of fun.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Miami Heat at Boston Celtics on fuboTV:

Boston won its last game over New Orleans behind 69 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

In its last four games, Boston is averaging 110.8 points and holding opponents to 91.8 points per game. The Celtics held Sacramento to 75 points and held the Wizards to 75 points.

During this stretch, Tatum is averaging 36.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, including a 51-point outburst. Brown is also adding 26.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

On the other side, Miami has gone 16–6 in its last 22 games. The team also has become healthier and has started to get Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro on the court together, which makes them one of the most dangerous teams on both ends of the floor every night.

