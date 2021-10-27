How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kevin Durant and the Nets take on the Miami Heat.
    Author:

    It has been pretty clear early in the season that neither the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) nor the Miami Heat (2-1) have hit their stride yet. 

    Both teams are solid in the standings, but neither looks like they will in April, May and June right now. The Nets are trading wins for losses, as they search for the right mix of talent around Kevin Durant and wait for former MVP James Harden to look like James Harden.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Watch Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The one huge positive for the Heat this season is that they appear to have unlocked Herro Mode off the bench.

    To start the season, Tyler Herro has been unreal. Coming off the bench in three games, he is averaging 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on solid efficiency. When this team is at full strength in the playoffs, a cold blooded Herro next to Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and a fourth starter will make for a tough out.

    Lowry missed a game, and the bench is iffy aside from Herro. But the team is playing tough defense, giving up only 95.7 points to opponents (1st in NBA), and has the best overall net rating (+15.5) in the league.

    On the other side for the Nets, it has really just been Durant and the back-up singers. Durant is averaging All-NBA numbers again with 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 combined blocks and steals.

    What the Nets need is someone else to step up as a playmaker other than Durant and Harden. This season they are averaging 14.1 assists per game together, which is 65.5% of the teams playmaking.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch CF Montreal at Forge FC

    47 seconds ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Pelicans

    47 seconds ago
    Columbus Crew
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew SC

    47 seconds ago
    Inter Miami CF
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC

    47 seconds ago
    Brooklyn Nets Cam Thomas
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

    47 seconds ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

    47 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Meyer-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

    47 seconds ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots defended by Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton (13) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_17028526
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Blackhawks

    47 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy