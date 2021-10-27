How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Kevin Durant and the Nets take on the Miami Heat.

It has been pretty clear early in the season that neither the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) nor the Miami Heat (2-1) have hit their stride yet.

Both teams are solid in the standings, but neither looks like they will in April, May and June right now. The Nets are trading wins for losses, as they search for the right mix of talent around Kevin Durant and wait for former MVP James Harden to look like James Harden.

The one huge positive for the Heat this season is that they appear to have unlocked Herro Mode off the bench.

To start the season, Tyler Herro has been unreal. Coming off the bench in three games, he is averaging 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on solid efficiency. When this team is at full strength in the playoffs, a cold blooded Herro next to Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and a fourth starter will make for a tough out.

Lowry missed a game, and the bench is iffy aside from Herro. But the team is playing tough defense, giving up only 95.7 points to opponents (1st in NBA), and has the best overall net rating (+15.5) in the league.

On the other side for the Nets, it has really just been Durant and the back-up singers. Durant is averaging All-NBA numbers again with 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 combined blocks and steals.

What the Nets need is someone else to step up as a playmaker other than Durant and Harden. This season they are averaging 14.1 assists per game together, which is 65.5% of the teams playmaking.

