How to Watch Heat at Bulls

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat and the Bulls meet Saturday night in a potential playoff preview that will be sure to excite fans of the NBA.
    Author:

    The first game between the Southwest Division-leading Heat (12–7) and the Central Division-leading Bulls (12–7) could be a playoff preview. Both teams are building an identity and a strong résumé a quarter of the way through the season that will make them formidable opponents in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Watch Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, the Heat are tough and workmanlike and play some of the best team defense in the NBA. They give up just 102.4 points to opponents (second in the NBA) and grind the proceedings down to their pace.

    As a team, they are the best rebounding team in the league, holding opponents to 41.0 rebounds per game. They have the fourth-best defensive rebounding percentage (29.6%).

    At no point this season have the Heat been at full strength and they are typically undersized compared to most teams, but they have still found success.

    The Bulls boast the league's No. 16 offense (107.4) and No. 7 defense (104.6). However, their identity is in their two dynamic offensive stars.

    So far this season, Zach LaVine (26.1 points per game) and DeMar DeRozan (25.8 points) are both in the top seven in the league in scoring, with DeRozan averaging a career-high this season. The duo is also chipping in 8.0 assists per game combined.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    lamelo-ball
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Rockets

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Marquette in Men's College Basketbal

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) is tackled by Prairie View Am Panthers safety Tariq Mulmore (33) and safety Drake Cheatum (22) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marshall vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tre Bradford (8) runs with the ball against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas A&M vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Kansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy