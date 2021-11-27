How to Watch Heat at Bulls

The Heat and the Bulls meet Saturday night in a potential playoff preview that will be sure to excite fans of the NBA.

The first game between the Southwest Division-leading Heat (12–7) and the Central Division-leading Bulls (12–7) could be a playoff preview. Both teams are building an identity and a strong résumé a quarter of the way through the season that will make them formidable opponents in the Eastern Conference.

How to Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

This season, the Heat are tough and workmanlike and play some of the best team defense in the NBA. They give up just 102.4 points to opponents (second in the NBA) and grind the proceedings down to their pace.

As a team, they are the best rebounding team in the league, holding opponents to 41.0 rebounds per game. They have the fourth-best defensive rebounding percentage (29.6%).

At no point this season have the Heat been at full strength and they are typically undersized compared to most teams, but they have still found success.

The Bulls boast the league's No. 16 offense (107.4) and No. 7 defense (104.6). However, their identity is in their two dynamic offensive stars.

So far this season, Zach LaVine (26.1 points per game) and DeMar DeRozan (25.8 points) are both in the top seven in the league in scoring, with DeRozan averaging a career-high this season. The duo is also chipping in 8.0 assists per game combined.

