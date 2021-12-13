How to Watch Heat at Cavaliers

Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Monday night NBA action, the Heat travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers.
    The NBA season continues Monday with quite a few good games on the schedule. One of those games features the Heat traveling to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers. Both of these teams are in contention in the Eastern Conference, so this should be a fun game to watch.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream the Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Heat hold a 16–11 record. They have been a bit inconsistent and will have to play without Bam Adebayo, who is out with a thumb injury. Miami is coming off of a 118–92 victory over the Bulls in its last outing.

    On the other side, the Cavaliers have started the season with a 16–12 record. They have looked like a potential contender in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland ended up beating the Kings by a final score of 117–103 in its most recent game.

    Both of these teams are expected to be playoff contenders at the end of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

