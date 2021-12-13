How to Watch Heat at Cavaliers

In Monday night NBA action, the Heat travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers.

The NBA season continues Monday with quite a few good games on the schedule. One of those games features the Heat traveling to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers. Both of these teams are in contention in the Eastern Conference, so this should be a fun game to watch.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Heat hold a 16–11 record. They have been a bit inconsistent and will have to play without Bam Adebayo, who is out with a thumb injury. Miami is coming off of a 118–92 victory over the Bulls in its last outing.

On the other side, the Cavaliers have started the season with a 16–12 record. They have looked like a potential contender in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland ended up beating the Kings by a final score of 117–103 in its most recent game.

Both of these teams are expected to be playoff contenders at the end of the year.

