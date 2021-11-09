How to Watch Heat at Nuggets

The Heat look for their fourth road win this season as they travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets.

The Nuggets (5–4) lost back-to-back games on the road last week against the Grizzlies, but they returned home for a win against the Rockets on Saturday before their contest Monday against the Heat.

Against Houston, Denver needed a tremendous block by superstar Nikola Jokic as time expired to win.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets:

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Live stream the Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nuggets will look to regroup quickly against Miami, a team that is firing on all cylinders with a 7–2 record and a healthy roster. The addition of Kyle Lowry from the Raptors has been a great fit as he is leading the Heat in assists per game.

Denver has injury trouble, including star guard Jamal Murray, who tore his ACL last season and remains out indefinitely. The Nuggets needed Michael Porter Jr. to step up in Murray's absence, but he hasn't lived up to expectations so far and is likely to miss this game with a back injury he sustained against the Rockets.

Denver will need to figure out how to maintain their scoring pace against the Heat.

Regional restrictions may apply.