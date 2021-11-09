How to Watch Heat at Nuggets

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat look for their fourth road win this season as they travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets.
    Author:

    The Nuggets (5–4) lost back-to-back games on the road last week against the Grizzlies, but they returned home for a win against the Rockets on Saturday before their contest Monday against the Heat.

    Against Houston, Denver needed a tremendous block by superstar Nikola Jokic as time expired to win.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets:

    Date: Nov. 8, 2021

    Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live stream the Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nuggets will look to regroup quickly against Miami, a team that is firing on all cylinders with a 7–2 record and a healthy roster. The addition of Kyle Lowry from the Raptors has been a great fit as he is leading the Heat in assists per game. 

    Denver has injury trouble, including star guard Jamal Murray, who tore his ACL last season and remains out indefinitely. The Nuggets needed Michael Porter Jr. to step up in Murray's absence, but he hasn't lived up to expectations so far and is likely to miss this game with a back injury he sustained against the Rockets.

    Denver will need to figure out how to maintain their scoring pace against the Heat.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Mavericks

    31 minutes ago
    Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Grizzlies

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Bulls

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16606760
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw'

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) blocks Atlanta Hawks center John Collin in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy