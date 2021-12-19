How to Watch Heat at Pistons

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It might be firesale time for the Pistons, as they have lost 14 in a row and are at the bottom of the NBA. Sunday, they face a Heat team that doesn’t take days off.
    Author:

    The Heat (18-12) come in as one of the best teams in the NBA and at the top of the Southeast Division, despite injuries, health and safety protocols and everything in-between. Things have been the opposite for the Pistons (4-23), who sit at the bottom of the NBA with the least amount of wins and the second-worst net rating overall.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Watch Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Max Strus came off the bench for his second 32-point game of the season, leading the very short-handed Heat to another win:

    In their only matchup this season, the Pistons actually gave the Heat a run for their money... for 36 minutes. Then, the fourth quarter happened.

    The Pistons came into the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead (76-67), then collapsed.

    Tyler Herro (14 points in the quarter) went off to bury the Pistons with his starters only chipping in 12 points overall. This was Herro’s second 30-plus point game off the bench and the ninth time in 17 games he exploded for 25-plus points.

    It is going to take 48 minutes to beat the Heat today, even with how shorthanded they are.

    The Heat have been without All-NBA talent Jimmy Butler for nine out of 10 games but found a way to go 5-4 in his absence with tough defense and their new ironman, Kyle Lowry.

    On the season Lowry is averaging 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds. In the Heat’s last 10 games, 16.2 points, 9.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17364961
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pistons

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Kings

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) makes up layup in front of Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Hassani Gravett (12) guards Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy