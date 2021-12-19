How to Watch Heat at Pistons

It might be firesale time for the Pistons, as they have lost 14 in a row and are at the bottom of the NBA. Sunday, they face a Heat team that doesn’t take days off.

The Heat (18-12) come in as one of the best teams in the NBA and at the top of the Southeast Division, despite injuries, health and safety protocols and everything in-between. Things have been the opposite for the Pistons (4-23), who sit at the bottom of the NBA with the least amount of wins and the second-worst net rating overall.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Max Strus came off the bench for his second 32-point game of the season, leading the very short-handed Heat to another win:

In their only matchup this season, the Pistons actually gave the Heat a run for their money... for 36 minutes. Then, the fourth quarter happened.

The Pistons came into the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead (76-67), then collapsed.

Tyler Herro (14 points in the quarter) went off to bury the Pistons with his starters only chipping in 12 points overall. This was Herro’s second 30-plus point game off the bench and the ninth time in 17 games he exploded for 25-plus points.

It is going to take 48 minutes to beat the Heat today, even with how shorthanded they are.

The Heat have been without All-NBA talent Jimmy Butler for nine out of 10 games but found a way to go 5-4 in his absence with tough defense and their new ironman, Kyle Lowry.

On the season Lowry is averaging 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds. In the Heat’s last 10 games, 16.2 points, 9.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

