How to Watch Heat at Pistons

The NBA season continues Tuesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Heat taking on the Pistons in Detroit.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

So far this season, the Heat have lived up to the hype that surrounded them after an aggressive offseason. They have compiled an 11–6 record heading into this matchup. In their last game, Miami lost to the Wizards by a final score of 103–100, with Jimmy Butler scoring 29 points in the effort.

On the other side of the court, the Pistons hold a 4–12 record entering this game against Miami. Detroit is a very young team with quite a bit of talent, but they still have to develop that talent and put everything together. They lost to the Lakers by a final score of 121–116 in their last outing, but Jerami Grant did come through with a massive performance, scoring 36 points.

While the Heat are favored to win this game, the Pistons should not be counted out. They have been improving as the season moves forward and are no pushover. Make sure to tune in to watch these two teams battle tonight.

