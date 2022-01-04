How to Watch Heat at Warriors

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat will travel for a major showdown against the Warriors on Monday night in NBA action.
    With the NBA pushing forward through COVID-19, fans will have a chance to watch a few great games tonight. One of those matchups will feature the Heat traveling to take on the Warriors. Both teams are considered serious contenders.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live stream the Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's game, the Heat have compiled a 23-14 record. Miami has put together a star-studded roster that should compete deep into the playoffs. If the Heat play up to their full potential, an NBA Finals run is definitely a possibility.

    On the other side, Steph Curry and the Warriors have gone 28-7 this year. They are once again one of the elite contenders in the NBA so far. With Klay Thompson's return coming up soon, Golden State has a chance to get even more lethal.

    This is a game that fans won't want to miss. Seeing two legitimate contenders with star-studded rosters go up against each other is must-watch TV.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

