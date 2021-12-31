How to Watch Heat at Rockets

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Miami Heat at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This is the first game of the season between the cross-conference foes, the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets.
    The Miami Heat (22-13) are quietly building a solid lead in the Southeast Division and putting themselves in a position to be a top three seed in the Eastern Conference. For the Houston Rockets (10-25), they have had small flurries this season of their potential, but a team like the Heat loves playing younger teams with their sound defense and workmanlike approach.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Houston Rockets today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

    Watch Miami Heat at Houston Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rookie Jalen Green missed a big chunk of the season, but every time he steps on the court he is a highlight machine:

    This season the Rockets are 0-6 when their No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green goes for 20+ points, 2-12 when he scores under 20 points and 8-7 when he is not in the line-up. That does not necessarily mean the team is better without him, it just shows the volatility of a rookie learning the NBA game.

    The Rockets currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and if the season ended today, would have the third worst record in the league.

    On the other side, the Heat are 7-1 against teams that are currently at least 10 games under .500 for the season.

    One of the signs of a great team is they do not lose to the dregs of the league.

    No matter how shorthanded the Heat have been, they beat the worst teams in the NBA handily and rarely lose to teams under .500.

    The Heat are kicking off a six game road trip that will test their mettle against five teams in the Western Conference, before a game against the Hawks. This is the start of a huge stretch for the Heat that could announce them as Eastern Conference contenders or another good team in the conference.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Miami Heat at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
