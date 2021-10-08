    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After winning their first preseason games, the new-look Heat and the starting-from-scratch Rockets collide.
    Author:

    It is really early, but the Houston Rockets might have one of the most fun, dynamic young backcourts in the NBA. 

    Kevin Porter Jr. and rookie Jalen Green are going to have plenty of Top 10 plays of the night and 30+ point games. It may not translate to winning right away, but they will be really entertaining.

    How to Watch Heat at Rockets:

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Watch Heat at Rockets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Porter Jr. and Green are going to be a highlight machine and put up monster numbers this season:

    Porter Jr. is proving to be his own version of Russell Westbrook. High volume, high usage and high numbers. But in time will it also equal team success?

    In their first preseason game together Porter Jr. (25 points 5 assists) and Green (12 points and 6 rebounds) combined for 37 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Those numbers will likely inflate with regular season minutes and a season where they will be chasing the lead against better teams.

    Fellow rookies Alperen Şengün, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher combined for 28 minutes tallying 21 points (8-11 shooting), 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

    The Heat started what will likely be their starting group minus Jimmy Butler, and that squad jumped all over the Hawks. Newcomers Kyle Lowry (15 minutes) and P.J. Tucker (13 minutes) didn’t play a lot but had an impact on both ends. Bam Adebayo only played 15 minutes too and still notched 15 points and 5 rebounds.

    When Butler and Victor Oladipo get mixed into the line-ups this team will have even more athleticism, defense and offensive playmakers. Watch out, this Heat team might be for real in a very tough, more balanced eastern conference.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    NBA Preseason: Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
