How to Watch Heat at Pacers

    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pacers try to break out of their slump, as the Heat deal with a plethora of injuries.
    Author:

    Even though the Pacers are on a three-game losing streak, they may just have a good chance to snap out of it when they host the Heat on Friday. The team announced that five players would not make the trip to Indiana for this game. 

    Missing Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo alone would make any game difficult to win. To have this unfortunate injury luck will make it even more challenging now that they are going on the road. The Heat lost their last two games at home against Denver and Cleveland, the latter of which beat them by 26 points in their last game. 

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers:

    Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream the Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tyler Herro was back in the lineup for that last game after having injury troubles of his own, but this team has to find a way to get healthy fast. The good news is that they still have a solid record at 13-9 and are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. 

    The Pacers will rely on Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis as their tag team to generate enough offense to break out of their slump. Brogdon leads the team with 21.0 points per game and Sabonis isn't shabby at all with 17.5 points but has an astounding 11.9 rebound per game which ranks fifth in the league. 

    The Pacers only lost to Atlanta by three points two days ago, so this matchup against the Heat is definitely winnable.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17268980
