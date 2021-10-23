How to Watch Heat at Pacers

The Heat hit the road for a matchup with the Pacers on Saturday night.

The Heat look like legitimate championship contenders in the Eastern Conference after starting the season with a 137–95 win against the defending champion Bucks. Miami will look to keep rolling Saturday against the Pacers.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

In the win against Milwaukee, Miami was led by Tyler Herro, who scored 27 points off the bench. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points and Bam Adebayo chipped in with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pacers have gone 0–2 so far this year with losses to the Hornets and Wizards. They lost to Washington last night by a final score of 135–134 in overtime after falling to the Hornets 123–122 in their first game of the season. Myles Turner led the way for Indiana against Washington with a 40-point performance. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded three blocks.

While the Pacers have started off rough, they do have quite a bit of talent on their roster. Everyone knows the Heat are stacked and should be NBA Finals contenders. Make sure to tune in for this game.

