How to Watch Heat at Pacers

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat hit the road for a matchup with the Pacers on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The Heat look like legitimate championship contenders in the Eastern Conference after starting the season with a 137–95 win against the defending champion Bucks. Miami will look to keep rolling Saturday against the Pacers.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA TV

    Live Stream Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the win against Milwaukee, Miami was led by Tyler Herro, who scored 27 points off the bench. Jimmy Butler scored 21 points and Bam Adebayo chipped in with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

    The Pacers have gone 0–2 so far this year with losses to the Hornets and Wizards. They lost to Washington last night by a final score of 135–134 in overtime after falling to the Hornets 123–122 in their first game of the season. Myles Turner led the way for Indiana against Washington with a 40-point performance. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded three blocks.

    While the Pacers have started off rough, they do have quite a bit of talent on their roster. Everyone knows the Heat are stacked and should be NBA Finals contenders. Make sure to tune in for this game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16999563
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Devils

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_16987878
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Penguins

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_17000243
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pacers

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866429
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Denver at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866144
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_16993820
    NHL

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881074
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas-San Antonio vs. Louisiana Tech

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_11212229
    XMMA 3: Vice City

    How to Watch XMMA 3: Vice City

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_16970305
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State

    48 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy