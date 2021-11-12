How to Watch Heat at Clippers

On Thursday night, Bam Adebayo and the Heat will head to Los Angeles to take on Paul George and the Clippers.

In a matchup between the Clippers and Heat on Thursday night, two projected playoff teams will clash on the West Coast. While both of these teams have had pretty different starts to the season, anything could happen in this competitive matchup.

With Jimmy Butler out due to injury, how will the Heat perform?

How to Watch Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers:

Date: November 11, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Clippers have struggled at times this season, Paul George has been among the best players in the entire NBA, carrying Los Angeles to a record of 6-4. In what’s been an MVP level season for him thus far, George has averaged 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for at least the majority of this season, meaning others will have to step up in his absence to produce alongside George. To this point in the season, Reggie Jackson has stepped up for LA, averaging 17.6 points per contest.

Miami has one of the best records in the entire NBA to this point. With the addition of Kyle Lowry in the offseason, this Heat team has hit the ground running early and looks like it could make a deep playoff push.

While Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are having great individual seasons as expected, Tyler Herro has been a huge spark for Miami. In what’s been a bounce-back year for the young guard, he’s averaged better than 20 points per game.

