How to Watch Heat at Clippers

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night, Bam Adebayo and the Heat will head to Los Angeles to take on Paul George and the Clippers.
    Author:

    In a matchup between the Clippers and Heat on Thursday night, two projected playoff teams will clash on the West Coast. While both of these teams have had pretty different starts to the season, anything could happen in this competitive matchup.

    With Jimmy Butler out due to injury, how will the Heat perform?

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers:

    Date: November 11, 2021

    Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While the Clippers have struggled at times this season, Paul George has been among the best players in the entire NBA, carrying Los Angeles to a record of 6-4. In what’s been an MVP level season for him thus far, George has averaged 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

    The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for at least the majority of this season, meaning others will have to step up in his absence to produce alongside George. To this point in the season, Reggie Jackson has stepped up for LA, averaging 17.6 points per contest.

    Miami has one of the best records in the entire NBA to this point. With the addition of Kyle Lowry in the offseason, this Heat team has hit the ground running early and looks like it could make a deep playoff push.

    While Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are having great individual seasons as expected, Tyler Herro has been a huge spark for Miami. In what’s been a bounce-back year for the young guard, he’s averaged better than 20 points per game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15641940
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington

    just now
    USATSI_17135753
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Clippers

    just now
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17128618
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Kraken

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17128510
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Jazz

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy