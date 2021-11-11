How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday night to face a Lakers team without LeBron James in a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals.
    Through 10 games the Heat (7-3) are clearly one of the best all-around teams in the league, and while their opponents have eyes on a championship, the Lakers (6-5) have not found the right mix of health and play on the court to justify those goals. 

    The Heat are always motivated and always play tough, which is not something the Lakers can claim so far this season.

    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers today:

    Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Carmelo Anthony turned back the clock against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, scoring 29 monster points:

    This easily could be a Finals preview when both teams are at full strength.

    The Heat have the league's No. 2 opponents points per game defense (101.5) and the No. 3 overall net rating (plus-8.8). On the other side, the Lakers have the No. 4 offensive points per game (111.5).

    Each team has a mash unit and could be without several key players. As of now, the Heat will be without Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee). P.J. Tucker (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (back) are listed as questionable. Caleb Martin (thumb) and Max Strus (knee) are listed as probable.

    The Lakers will be without LeBron James (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn (ankle/knee), Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb) and Trevor Ariza (ankle) with Anthony Davis (thumb) listed as probable. Austin Reaves (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

    This will be an interesting challenge for Russell Westbrook (18.8 points, 8.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game on 41-25-64 splits) if the team is without both James and Davis.

    The Heat have been strong on defense, especially in taking No. 1 perimeter options and making them inefficient, forcing their teammates to step up to fill the void.

