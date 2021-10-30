How to Watch Heat at Grizzlies

One team is built on defense and veteran savvy while the other is one of the most exciting young teams in the league. Heat vs. Grizzlies should be awesome.

The Heat (4-1) came in with championship aspirations this season, and so far, they have looked that good.

On Saturday, they face the Grizzlies (3-2), a team that seems to have only faced playoff-caliber teams early this season, with up-and-down results.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Ja Morant battled it out in an overtime thriller with Stephen Curry the other night, showing he is an absolute star in this league:

The Heat defense has been scorching all season. Through five games, they are giving up 95.8 points to opponents, the stingiest mark in NBA. Even more impressively, when they did give up 102 points to the Pacers in their only loss, it took overtime for Indiana to do so.

In regulation, the Heat are giving up 92.6 points per game. That is not sustainable, but it would be best mark in the NBA since the 2012-2013 season.

Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are both listed as probable for tonight's game while Victor Oladipo remains out.

The Grizzlies have been shorthanded as well with Dillon Brooks still out due to a left-hand fracture. Brooks was the team's second-leading scorer last season in both the playoffs and regular season.

Through five games, the story of the Grizzlies is about the rollercoaster ride of a team on the rise but also about the next steps Morant is taking to becoming a star.

