How to Watch Heat at Bucks

On Saturday night, the Heat and Bucks will face off in a huge Eastern Conference showdown.

Two big-time Eastern Conference contenders face off Saturday night. Fans will get to see the Heat travel to Milwaukee for a matchup against the Bucks.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of this matchup, the Heat have gone 14-9 to begin the season. They still need to find their consistency and put a few wins together to rise up in the standings. In their last game, Miami ended up defeating the Pacers by a final score of 113-104.

On the other side of the matchup, the Bucks are 14-9 as well. Milwaukee has won eight out of its last nine games coming into this one. However, the Bucks lost to the Raptors by a final score of 97-93 their last time out.

Both of these teams are viewed as legitimate NBA Finals contenders this season. This should be an extremely entertaining game to watch.

Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.