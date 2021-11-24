How to Watch Heat at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat take on the Timberwolves on Wednesday night in another matchup for Jimmy Butler against his former team.
    The Heat (12-6) got back on track with a win after a tough loss against the top seed in the east and now travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves (8-9), who are playing the best basketball of the season. 

    This is the first meeting between the Timberwolves and Jimmy Butler where the team is actually playing well, which is going to be interesting since Butler left Minnesota because it was not living up to its potential.

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Watch Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tyler Herro continues to shine off the bench, dropping a new season-high (31 points) in the Heat’s latest win:

    So far this season, the Heat are exactly what they expected to be. They are second in opponents' points (101.8), fourth in defensive rating (104.7) and seventh in opponents' turnover percentage (14.0%). They beat teams up and play hard, tough overall defense every night.

    On the offensive end, they have been better than advertised with Butler having a fringe MVP season (24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game on 52-26-85 splits).

    Bam Adebayo (19.1 points and 10.5 rebounds), Kyle Lowry (12.2 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds) and Duncan Robinson (10.7 points and 3.9 rebounds) are all balancing the offense, with Herro (22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 46-40-87 splits) nearly sealing the Sixth Man of the Year award in November.

    During the Timberwolves' four-game winning streak, the trio of Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell is combining for 63.5 points per game. Things are clicking more and more. Equally as important, Minnesota is holding teams to 94.5 points and all under 100 during this stretch. 

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
