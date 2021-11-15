How to Watch Heat at Thunder

The Heat travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in the first of two matchups between these teams this season.

The Heat are 8–5 this season and in second place in the Southeast Division entering their game Monday against the Thunder.

In its last five contests, Miami is 2–3. The Heat beat the Jazz twice, but in between those wins lost to the Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers.

The Thunders are 5–6 and in fourth place n the Northwest Division. They started off their season rough 1–5 in the month of October. This month, however, they have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They are 4–1 in November, with wins against the Lakers, Spurs, Pelicans and Kings.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Miami's Jimmy Butler lead their teams in scoring with 22.5 and 23.6 points per game, respectively. They will be the stars to watch Monday night.

Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley support Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey is averaging a team-high 6.1 assists per game and Bazley a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. On the other side, Butler has Kyle Lowry, who averages 7 assists per game, and Bam Adebayo, who averages 11.2 rebounds per game.

This is one of two meetings between these teams this season. The next time they see each other will be in March.

