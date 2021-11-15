How to Watch Heat at Thunder

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in the first of two matchups between these teams this season.
    Author:

    The Heat are 8–5 this season and in second place in the Southeast Division entering their game Monday against the Thunder.

    In its last five contests, Miami is 2–3. The Heat beat the Jazz twice, but in between those wins lost to the Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers.

    The Thunders are 5–6 and in fourth place n the Northwest Division. They started off their season rough 1–5 in the month of October. This month, however, they have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They are 4–1 in November, with wins against the Lakers, Spurs, Pelicans and Kings.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    You can live stream Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Miami's Jimmy Butler lead their teams in scoring with 22.5 and 23.6 points per game, respectively. They will be the stars to watch Monday night.

    Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley support Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey is averaging a team-high 6.1 assists per game and Bazley a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. On the other side, Butler has Kyle Lowry, who averages 7 assists per game, and Bam Adebayo, who averages 11.2 rebounds per game.

    This is one of two meetings between these teams this season. The next time they see each other will be in March.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Mavericks

    4 minutes ago
    Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Grizzlies

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at 49ers

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Navy at Louisville

    4 minutes ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maine at Colorado

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605961
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Timberwolves

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Thunder

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy