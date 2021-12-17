How to Watch Heat at Magic

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Heat come into Orlando shorthanded as the Magic are trying to end a six-game losing streak.
    The Heat are staying afloat even though they are missing a majority of their starting lineup entering Friday's game against the Magic.

    They split their last two games against the Cavaliers and the 76ers. Against Philadelphia, they were up by as many as 23 points but ended up eking out a 101–96 win.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Orlando Magic Online:

    Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream Miami Heat at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They'll still be without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for this game against the Magic. Tyler Herro, who is leading the team in points per game, is listed day-to-day as well.

    The Magic have lost six in a row and 12 of their last 13 games. Even shorthanded, Miami should still be favored in this one. 

    The Magic might not be where they want to right now but their young core is looking very promising. Cole Anthony, who the team drafted 15th overall in the 2020 draft, had a promising rookie campaign, averaging nearly 13 points per game. He is averaging 19.9 points per game so far this season.

    However, Anthony is dealing with an ankle injury so he is questionable for this game.

