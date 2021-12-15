How to Watch Heat at 76ers

Both the Heat and 76ers look to regain form when the two Eastern Conference rivals meet on Wednesday night.

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler when they take on the 76ers, as the forward is dealing with an aggravated tailbone injury. That's really the story with the Heat lately. Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Caleb Martin will also not be traveling with the team. Victor Oladipo will be with the team, but he is not playing because of a knee injury.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Miami might be banged up, but the team is chugging along somehow, sitting fifth in the East. The Heat dropped three of their last five, though, including their last game against Cleveland. The Cavaliers are in the fourth spot and finally winning without LeBron James, really for the first time since the mid-90s. Health couldn't come soon enough for the Heat.

The 76ers are coming out of a long stretch where they were missing most of their best players, and they're starting to rebound. Philadelphia just sits one game back of Miami in the standings. They won a very impressive game against the league's best team in Golden State but followed that up in their very next game with a loss to Memphis.

They were also without two of their best players in Joel Embiid and Seth Curry. They are listed as day-to-day, so keep a close eye on their availability for this one.

Regardless, both teams will look to bounce back and regain form against one another.

