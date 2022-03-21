How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Heat, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, look for another win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

It has not been as sunny for the 76ers (43-27) since the James Harden trade as they would have hoped. In 16 games, the team is 11-5 and 8-3 with Harden in the lineup. One of those losses (without Harden) came to a Heat team (47-24) that has pushed their way all the way up to No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. As they have become healthy, Miami has proven to be every bit as good as it thought it would be in the offseason.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro led the way with 21 points a piece in a 99-82 win against Philadelphia just two weeks ago.

Harden is averaging 22.4 points, 10.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 games with Philadelphia, compared to 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds with the Nets.

Star Joel Embiid was averaging 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on before the trade and since is averaging 30.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Once they get through the growing pains and are fully healthy, these two should be a force.

On the other side for Miami, they don’t care about drama. They are the No. 4 defense in the NBA and go out there and play basketball.

Regardless of injury or illness, the Heat just plug in the next player in the rotation and grind it out.

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
