How to Watch Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

The Heat will travel to San Antonio to face off against the Spurs. While the Spurs aren't a contender this season, they are not a team that the Heat should take lightly.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Ahead of tonight's game, the Heat are 32-20 and have looked the part of a legitimate Eastern Conference contender. Miami is stacked from top to bottom and has plenty of star potential to make some waves come playoff time. The Heat ended up losing to the Raptors in their last game by a final score of 110-106 and will look to right the ship tonight.

On the other side of the court, the Spurs are 19-33. They are going through a rebuilding season, but their record isn't where they were hoping it would be. San Antonio is fresh off of a hard-fought 124-120 loss against the Warriors in its last game.

Both of these teams have great talent on the roster, but the Heat are favored to win this game. The Spurs have other plans and would love to pull off the upset. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

