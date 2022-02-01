How to Watch Heat at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night, the Heat will hit the road to take on the Raptors in Toronto.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Tuesday night with quite a few good games for fans to choose from. Despite COVID-19 still making things difficult for the league, Adam Silver and company have shown no signs of slowing down. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Heat traveling to take on the Raptors in Toronto.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Heat hold a 32-19 record and are looking like a serious NBA Finals contender this year. They have struggled with injury and COVID-19 issues this year, but have powered through and found ways to win. Last time out, Miami ended up losing to the Celtics by a final score of 122-92.

On the other side, the Raptors have a 25-23 record. They have worked their way back into being a potential playoff team. Toronto is fresh off of a 106-100 win over the Hawks and will look to win its third straight game.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent. They are also both playoff contenders looking to make a statement.

