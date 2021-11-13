On Saturday evening, the Heat will hit the road for a very tough matchup against the Jazz in Utah.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue with an entertaining slate of games on Saturday night. Among those good games will be the Heat heading to Utah to take on the Jazz.

This is a matchup that will come between two teams that many believe will end up being potential NBA Finals contenders at the end of the season.

How to Watch Miami Heat at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13th, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

So far this season, the Heat have been able to compile a 7-5 record. They still need to figure out how to play at a dominant level consistency, but they have the pieces in place. Last time out, Miami ended up falling to the Clippers by a final score of 112-109.

On the other side of the court, the Jazz are fresh off of a dramatic 111-100 loss against the Pacers. That loss dropped their record to 8-4. It also featured a fight between Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner that saw both players, along with Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell, get ejected from the game.

Both of these teams would like to get back to winning tonight. They also both are loaded with talent, and this should be a fairly even matchup. Make sure to tune in, as this should be a very entertaining game that could come down to the wire.

