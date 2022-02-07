How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Heat at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Monday night NBA action, the Heat will travel to Washington to face off against the Wizards.

The NBA season will continue forward Monday night with quite a few good matchups for fans to watch. One of those games will feature the Heat traveling to Washington to take on the Wizards.

How to Watch the Miami Heat at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Miami Heat at Washington Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Heat hold a 34–20 record and are still looking like one of the top contenders in the East. Miami has played plenty of games without its stars and have still found ways to win. Last time out, the Heat ended up beating the Hornets by a final score of 104–86.

On the other side, the Wizards have a 24–28 record. Washington started the season looking like a serious sleeper contender in the East, but it has fallen off as of late. The Wizards are coming off a 95–80 loss against the Suns.

This should be a very entertaining matchup, even though the Heat are favored to win. The Wizards are not a team to go down without a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Miami Heat at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
