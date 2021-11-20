How to Watch Heat at Wizards

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night, the Wizards will host the Heat in the battle of two of the top Eastern Conference teams.
    Author:

    The Wizards have been one of the best teams at home this season, but they have a tough test today against the Heat. Anytime two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams clash, it makes for an exciting game.

    How to Watch Miami Heat at Washington Wizards:

    Date: November 20, 2021

    Time: 7:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Currently on a four-game winning streak, the Heat are at the top of the Eastern Conference with a record of 11-5. With a dominant home record of 6-1, they’ll look to replicate that success on the road in Saturday’s matchup.

    Miami has a well-balanced starting lineup to go along with a dynamic scorer off the bench in Tyler Herro. He’s averaged 21.7 points per game this season while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

    The Wizards have had quite a bit of success in the East as well, currently sitting in the top five with a record of 10-5. Similar to the Heat, they’re 6-1 at home this season, which will be to their advantage in this contest in Washington. 

    Washington has shown it has one of the deepest rosters in the NBA this season, much of which was acquired in its trade of Russell Westbrook this summer. Montrezl Harrell has led this charge, averaging 17.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season off the bench.

    This matchup will be between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and could ultimately end up having a major impact on final seeding.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

