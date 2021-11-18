Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (10-5) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (10-4) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Wizards

    • The 110.3 points per game the Heat record are 7.3 more points than the Wizards give up (103.0).
    • Miami is 9-2 when scoring more than 103.0 points.
    • Washington is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Wizards' 106.9 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 102.7 the Heat allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 102.7 points, Washington is 7-1.
    • Miami has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
    • This season, the Heat have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.
    • Miami has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
    • The Wizards are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.7% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
    • Washington is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.3 assists in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Butler and Adebayo lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Adebayo in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal's points (23.4 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.8 points and adds 2.0 assists per game.
    • Kuzma is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Lakers

    L 120-117

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 112-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-105

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-90

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-98

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    W 101-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 97-94

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    W 104-92

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    W 105-100

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    L 97-87

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

