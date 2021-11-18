Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (10-5) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (10-4) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Wizards

The 110.3 points per game the Heat record are 7.3 more points than the Wizards give up (103.0).

Miami is 9-2 when scoring more than 103.0 points.

Washington is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Wizards' 106.9 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 102.7 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.7 points, Washington is 7-1.

Miami has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.

This season, the Heat have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

Miami has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Wizards are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.7% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 24.3 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Bam Adebayo is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, distributing 7.3 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Butler and Adebayo lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Adebayo in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal's points (23.4 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.8 points and adds 2.0 assists per game.

Kuzma is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.4 made threes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Lakers L 120-117 Away 11/11/2021 Clippers L 112-109 Away 11/13/2021 Jazz W 111-105 Away 11/15/2021 Thunder W 103-90 Away 11/17/2021 Pelicans W 113-98 Home 11/18/2021 Wizards - Home 11/20/2021 Wizards - Away 11/23/2021 Pistons - Away 11/24/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/27/2021 Bulls - Away 11/29/2021 Nuggets - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule