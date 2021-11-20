Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (11-5) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (10-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Capital One Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Heat vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1.5 208 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Heat

The Heat average 6.8 more points per game (110.4) than the Wizards give up (103.6).

When Miami puts up more than 103.6 points, it is 10-2.

When Washington allows fewer than 110.4 points, it is 7-3.

The Wizards put up an average of 106.2 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 102.3 the Heat allow to opponents.

Washington has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 102.3 points.

Miami has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.

The Heat are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank sixth.

The Heat average 11 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 2.5 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 28th.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 24.8 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Adebayo, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch