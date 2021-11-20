Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (11-5) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (10-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Capital One Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Heat vs. Wizards
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-1.5
208 points
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Heat
- The Heat average 6.8 more points per game (110.4) than the Wizards give up (103.6).
- When Miami puts up more than 103.6 points, it is 10-2.
- When Washington allows fewer than 110.4 points, it is 7-3.
- The Wizards put up an average of 106.2 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 102.3 the Heat allow to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 102.3 points.
- Miami has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.
- The Heat are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank sixth.
- The Heat average 11 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 28th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 24.8 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Adebayo, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal collects 23.9 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.1 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kuzma is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Beal (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Miami Heat at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
