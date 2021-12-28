Dec 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) attempts to separate guard Tyler Herro (14) and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during an on court altercation in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (21-13) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (17-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Heat vs. Wizards

The 107.0 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Wizards allow.

Miami has a 14-3 record when putting up more than 108.7 points.

When Washington allows fewer than 107.0 points, it is 9-3.

The Wizards average just 2.7 more points per game (105.8) than the Heat give up to opponents (103.1).

Washington has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 103.1 points.

Miami is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Miami is 16-3 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Wizards have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 15-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.2 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal's points (23.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from deep and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Magic W 115-105 Away 12/19/2021 Pistons L 100-90 Away 12/21/2021 Pacers W 125-96 Home 12/23/2021 Pistons W 115-112 Home 12/26/2021 Magic W 93-83 Home 12/28/2021 Wizards - Home 12/29/2021 Spurs - Away 12/31/2021 Rockets - Away 1/2/2022 Kings - Away 1/3/2022 Warriors - Away 1/5/2022 Trail Blazers - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule