How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (21-13) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (17-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Heat vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Wizards
- The 107.0 points per game the Heat record are the same as the Wizards allow.
- Miami has a 14-3 record when putting up more than 108.7 points.
- When Washington allows fewer than 107.0 points, it is 9-3.
- The Wizards average just 2.7 more points per game (105.8) than the Heat give up to opponents (103.1).
- Washington has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 103.1 points.
- Miami is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Heat make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Miami is 16-3 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Wizards have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- This season, Washington has a 15-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.2 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry and Dedmon lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Dedmon in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal's points (23.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from deep and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Magic
W 115-105
Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
L 100-90
Away
12/21/2021
Pacers
W 125-96
Home
12/23/2021
Pistons
W 115-112
Home
12/26/2021
Magic
W 93-83
Home
12/28/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/31/2021
Rockets
-
Away
1/2/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/3/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Kings
L 119-105
Away
12/16/2021
Suns
L 118-98
Away
12/18/2021
Jazz
W 109-103
Away
12/23/2021
Knicks
W 124-117
Away
12/26/2021
76ers
L 117-96
Home
12/28/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/3/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/7/2022
Bulls
-
Away