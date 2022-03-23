How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Michael Gligic carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship trying for better results.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +15000
Gligic's Recent Performance
- Gligic has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Gligic has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds.
- Gligic did not make the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+10
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
77
+5
$16,044
January 20-23
The American Express
55
-8
$17,632
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
