How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 1, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Michael Gligic putts on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Michael Gligic carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship trying for better results.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +15000

Gligic's Recent Performance

Gligic has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gligic has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds.

Gligic did not make the cut when he last played the course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +10 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 77 +5 $16,044 January 20-23 The American Express 55 -8 $17,632

