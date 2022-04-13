How to Watch Michael Gligic at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Michael Gligic missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better result April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Gligic's Recent Performance
- Gligic has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Gligic struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+10
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)