Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Michael Gligic plays his shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Michael Gligic missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better result April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Gligic's Recent Performance

Gligic has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Gligic has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Gligic struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +10 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0

