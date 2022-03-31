How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Michael Gligic finished the weekend at -6, good for a 36th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +40000
Gligic's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Gligic has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+10
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
77
+5
$16,044
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
