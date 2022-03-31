How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

In his most recent tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Michael Gligic finished the weekend at -6, good for a 36th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +40000

Gligic's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Gligic has finished below par four times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +10 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 77 +5 $16,044

