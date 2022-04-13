How to Watch Michael Thompson at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thompson will appear in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 57th-place finish in Palm Harbor, Florida at the Valspar Championship.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Thompson's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Thompson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Thompson played this course (2021), he placed 42nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
