How to Watch Bucks at Nets

Two Eastern conference heavyweights collide in primetime, as the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

The best NBA matchup of the night is on primetime featuring two heavyweights in the Eastern conference. The Nets will host the Bucks in a rematch of the conference semifinals in last year's playoffs when the Bucks narrowly knocked off a depleted Nets roster on their way to their first title in 50 years.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is odd, though, that the Nets may rather be on the road for this one. That's because they just got Kyrie Irving back on their roster, but he can only play in the team's road games to stay in compliance with the state of New York's COVID-19 policies for unvaccinated professional athletes. It is up to Kevin Durant and James Harden to lead this team against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Irving had a solid debut in a win over the Pacers, as he scored 22 points. It came at a good time, too, as it snapped Brooklyn's three game losing streak. The Bucks are trying to avoid a three-game losing streak of their own heading into this game.

They inexplicably lost to Detroit in their second game of the new year and then must have had a hangover because they weren't able to rise to the occasion in the next game against Toronto.

These two teams are likely destined to meet in the playoffs once again, but Milwaukee has to be relieved that Brooklyn will be without its big three in this primetime matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.