How to Watch Bucks at Hornets

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bucks are once again looking like one of the best teams in the East, as their road trip takes them off to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Saturday.

The Bucks are coming off one of their biggest wins of the season last night. They returned to Brooklyn where they put away the Nets in the playoffs last season. That game wasn't close from the get-go, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks dominated 121-109. 

How to Watch: Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets Today

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Antetokounmpo scored 31 points while Kevin Durant put up 29 with James Harden only scoring 16. What made matters worse was that Brooklyn was without Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and, most notably, Kyrie Irving, who can't play home games because of his vaccination status. 

The win also tied the Bucks for the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings with Brooklyn, as both are 2.5 games behind the Bulls. Now, the Bucks can ride that momentum as their road trip extends to Charlotte. 

The Hornets are buzzing along, as they are a game above .500 and have the eighth seed in the standings. Charlotte's last game put the team at that mark in a huge 140-111 blowout of Detroit. The Hornets hit a franchise-record 24 three-pointers with Kelly Oubre Jr. knocking down nine of them. The Bucks are a completely different beast, but if Charlotte can sustain any sense of that offense, the team can more than hang with Milwaukee. 

